Prosecutors have sought a prison sentence for a man in his 50s who assaulted his nephew and set him on fire in an attempt to kill him, amid an ongoing inheritance dispute with his older sister.

Prosecutors called for a seven-year prison term Monday for the man, identified only as A, who was indicted on charges including attempted murder, at a final hearing before the Bucheon Branch of Incheon District Court's Criminal Division 1, presided over by Judge Na Sang-hoon. Prosecutors did not give specific reasons for the sentencing demand.

A's defense attorney, in closing arguments, urged the court to acquit him on the attempted murder charge, saying the evidence did not meet the standard of proof required for a conviction. The attorney also asked for leniency on the arson charge, citing the defendant's remorse.

A told the court that the investigation had relied solely on the victim's account despite what he called a lack of clear evidence for attempted murder. "I know I committed a crime, and I will accept whatever punishment I deserve," he said.

A was indicted on charges that he doused his nephew, B, a man in his 20s, with a flammable liquid purchased at a gas station at his sister's home in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, in December last year, then set him alight in an attempt to kill him.

Investigators found that A carried out the attack amid a dispute over the inheritance of his deceased parents' estate. He was heavily intoxicated at the time.

During the trial, A said he had little memory of the incident, citing his intoxication and a pre-existing cerebrovascular condition.