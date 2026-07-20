The Dasan Fortress Wall Trail, part of the Hanyangdoseong city wall along Namsan, has been transformed into a more walkable and scenic path.

Seoul's Jung-gu district said Monday it has completed the "Dasan Fortress Wall Trail Emotional Streetscape" renovation project, which broke ground in April.

The renovated stretch runs approximately 1,050 meters from the trail's entrance behind Jangchung Gymnasium along Dongho-ro 17-gil to Dasan Palgakjeong pavilion. The district cleared aging walkways and overgrown trees and installed new signage and rest areas throughout.

The views along the trail have been significantly opened up. Trees that had obscured the city skyline and the fortress walls were removed, allowing visitors to take in unobstructed views of the historic stonework. In their place, more than 10,000 native wildflowers and grasses were planted to blend with Namsan's natural landscape and add seasonal color.

The path itself has also been made more comfortable. Uneven stone pavement was leveled and repaved, and benches and fixtures that had impeded walking were reorganized. Rest areas were redesigned to give visitors a relaxed space to enjoy the scenery.

Wayfinding has been improved as well. Gateway-style signage and directional markers were installed at the main entry points, and 22 ground-level information signs were placed along the route. First-time visitors can now easily locate the trail entrance and navigate their way.

The district took particular care to protect the historical integrity of the Hanyangdoseong walls. With a UNESCO World Heritage listing under consideration, the work was carried out with expert consultation and with preservation of the cultural heritage site as the top priority. The fortress walls were left untouched while the surrounding landscape and walking environment were carefully improved.

The Dasan Fortress Wall Trail holds traces of 600 years of history, including diverse construction techniques from the Joseon era and engraved stones known as "gakjaseongseok." The trail offers panoramic views of downtown Seoul and connects to the Namsan hillside forest path. The tranquil Dasan Fortress Wall Library sits along the route, making it a place where visitors can experience history, nature and culture in a single outing. The trail is also one of Jung-gu's signature landmarks, hosting the annual Dasan Fortress Wall Trail Arts and Culture Festival.

"The Dasan Fortress Wall Trail is a captivating space where visitors can encounter 600 years of history, the nature of Namsan and the scenery of Seoul all at once," Jung-gu district mayor Kim Gil-seong said. "I hope the newly renovated trail will become one of Seoul's most beloved walking destinations for residents and tourists alike."