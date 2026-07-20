Seoul Metro has launched a "train delay and disruption platform" built on its official Ttota Subway app, designed to give riders across Seoul's urban rail network easier access to real-time service alerts, the agency said.

Previously, passengers on lines outside the main Lines 1–9 corridor had to visit each operator's individual website to check for delays. The new platform consolidates that information in one place, letting riders receive delay notifications for all covered lines through a single app.

Users can customize which line alerts they receive directly through the app's settings menu.

The platform was built without additional budget by upgrading the existing Ttota Subway app service, enabling each operator's control center to send messages directly through the system. The upgrade improves administrative efficiency while delivering personalized, real-time guidance to passengers.

Each participating operator simply enters delay or disruption information, and the Ttota Subway app pushes the alert to riders. Seoul Metro is effectively opening its existing app-based public safety notification system — already running stably — to rail operators across the greater Seoul metropolitan area.

Seoul Metro also extended the platform to its global app service, which launched in May, catering to foreign residents and tourists. Alerts covering train fires, breakdowns and delays are delivered in three languages — English, Chinese and Japanese — via AI-powered real-time translation.

In addition to push notifications, the global app features a "Line Status" menu where users can check real-time delay conditions by line.

The train delay and disruption platform will roll out first on the Ui-Sinseol Line before expanding step by step to other urban rail lines.

The official Ttota Subway app is available for download by searching "또타지하철" on the Google Play Store, One Store and the Apple App Store.

The global app is available under the name "Seoul Subway – Official App."

"Through the train delay and disruption platform, any passenger on Seoul's urban rail network can now easily receive personalized information," said Jeong Jong-yeop, head of management support at Seoul Metro. "We will work to expand our cooperative framework with urban rail operators so that the Ttota Subway app becomes an indispensable daily companion for Seoul subway riders."