Guro-gu is expanding its digital management system for disabled-only parking zones, the district announced.

The district has completed installation of Internet of Things (IoT)-based unmanned enforcement terminals at 16 spaces across eight public facilities and public parking lots, with all units now fully operational. The rollout aims to deter illegal parking in disabled-only zones and improve enforcement efficiency.

The eight sites are: two spaces at Guro Future Library, one space at the Gocheok 1-dong neighborhood public parking lot, two spaces at Haneul Park public parking lot, two spaces at the Oryu 1-dong Teotgol public parking lot, two spaces at the Guro 5-dong neighborhood public parking lot, two spaces at Gocheok Neighborhood Park public parking lot, two spaces at the Guro 2-dong small-park public parking lot, and three spaces at Guro Art Valley public parking lot.

The IoT terminals automatically detect vehicles entering a disabled-only parking zone, read their license plates and verify whether the vehicle is authorized to park there.

When an unauthorized vehicle enters, the system broadcasts a warning to prompt the driver to move. If the vehicle remains after a set period, violation data are transmitted automatically to the administrative system. The entire enforcement process — from vehicle detection and license plate recognition to parking eligibility checks, warning broadcasts and violation reporting — is fully automated.

The district first installed IoT unmanned enforcement terminals at six sites covering 10 spaces in 2023, then added five more sites with 10 spaces in 2024.

With this latest expansion, Guro-gu now operates IoT enforcement terminals at a total of 17 sites covering 36 spaces.

"We are actively introducing IoT technology into administrative operations to improve the efficiency of enforcement and management," district mayor Jang In-hong said. "We will also work to foster a proper parking culture so that residents who truly need disabled-only parking spaces can use them without inconvenience."