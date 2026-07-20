Jungnang-gu held its second-quarter commendation ceremony for outstanding volunteers and volunteer organizations on Wednesday, July 15.

The ceremony recognized 46 individual volunteers and five organizations for their dedication to the community. Honorees have carried out a wide range of service activities, including meal service at senior dining halls, banchan distribution for vulnerable residents, environmental upkeep at Mangwoo Historic and Cultural Park, and hair and beauty services.

To show appreciation for volunteers and boost their sense of pride, the district offers commendations and medals to outstanding volunteers, along with discounts of 20 to 50 percent on public facility fees. Alongside these recognition policies, Jungnang-gu runs a range of programs to promote volunteering — including a Volunteer Day, agricultural support activities, training for new and specialist volunteers, and an expanded family volunteer corps.

These efforts have yielded results: volunteer participation last year rose from the previous year to reach 12,085 people.

Alongside this, the district is running an energy-saving challenge — "Switch Off, Unplug, Save! Start Your Energy Diet Today" — through Aug. 31 to broaden everyday volunteering.

Participants must complete four of six daily energy-saving tasks: using public transportation, turning off electronics when not in use, taking the stairs, maintaining an indoor temperature of 26 degrees Celsius during summer, using an air conditioner together with a fan, and deleting unnecessary emails. Those who submit photos of their activities receive one hour of credited volunteer service, allowing them to combine volunteering with environmental action.

"I am deeply grateful for the quiet dedication of all the volunteers who have given so much for our community," Jungnang-gu District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will continue to expand support so that volunteers can take pride in their work, and we will keep developing a variety of programs that make it easy for anyone to participate in volunteering as part of their daily lives."