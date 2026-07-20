The Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency has partnered with the Korea Water Resources Corporation to introduce digital auditing methods using AI and big data. The two institutions plan to share auditing techniques and best practices in occupational safety and health and strengthen their auditing capabilities through cross-audits.

The agency signed an MOU with the Korea Water Resources Corporation on Monday at its headquarters in Jung-gu, Ulsan, titled "MOU for Strengthening Audit Capabilities in AI and Occupational Safety and Health." The agreement aims to jointly develop auditing methods using digital technologies such as AI and big data and to raise expertise in occupational safety and health auditing.

Under the MOU, the two institutions agreed to cooperate in three areas: developing auditing methods and conducting case research using digital technology; expanding exchanges to create safer workplaces and promote worker safety and health; and providing specialist audit personnel support and conducting cross-audits.

The agency has been broadening inter-institutional cooperation to improve integrity and audit expertise among public institutions. Building on this agreement, it plans to expand the use of digital technologies such as AI in its auditing practices and share specialized knowledge and best practices in occupational safety and health to improve the effectiveness and quality of its audit work.

Jung Hye-sun, standing auditor of the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, said the agreement "will serve as a starting point for jointly raising the audit capabilities of both institutions on the basis of digital technology and occupational safety and health expertise," adding that the agency would "generate audit outcomes that benefit the field through ongoing information exchange and specialist personnel cooperation, and contribute to creating safer workplaces."

Hong Jeong-min, standing audit committee member of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, said the corporation would "fulfill the role of its internal audit body in realizing a public institution trusted by the public through strengthened audit capabilities in AI and occupational safety and health."