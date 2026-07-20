Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday it will list the TIGER US Tech NYSE100 Active ETF on Tuesday, adding a US technology-focused actively managed fund to its lineup.

The ETF uses the NYSE100 index as its benchmark and concentrates its holdings in US technology companies, pursuing excess returns through active management.

The NYSE100 is a leading US technology index with an IT weighting of 73 percent, tracking the performance of 100 top technology and technology-driven growth companies by market capitalization. Over the past five years, it posted a cumulative return of 127 percent, outpacing both the Nasdaq 100 at 108 percent and the S&P 500 at 77 percent. Mirae Asset Global Investments said the index's high exposure to technological advancement has translated into a long-term performance edge.

The TIGER US Tech NYSE100 Active ETF invests not only in AI semiconductors and power infrastructure but also in next-generation growth industries such as robotics, space and defense, cybersecurity and autonomous driving. The fund can also move quickly to invest in unicorn companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI should they go public, regardless of whether they are included in the benchmark index.

The TIGER Global AI Active ETF, another actively managed fund optimized for shifting market trends, has posted a return of 281 percent since its launch in October 2023.

"The TIGER US Tech NYSE100 Active ETF concentrates on large-cap stocks leading market trends while flexibly incorporating companies with high earnings growth visibility and small-cap stocks with strong medium- to long-term growth potential, pursuing absolute returns," Mirae Asset Global Investments said.