Kyobo Securities announced Monday it is recruiting interns for the second half of 2026 as part of efforts to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen financial security.

The internship program covers two divisions: the Digital Support Headquarters and the Information Security Headquarters. Participants will gain hands-on experience in digital service development and information security operations.

Applicants must hold a four-year university degree or equivalent — including those expected to graduate in February 2027. People with disabilities and veterans eligible for employment support will receive preferential consideration.

The selection process consists of a document screening, a written test and a practical interview. Those selected will complete a roughly six-week internship beginning at the end of next month, after which finalists will go through a final interview for conversion to full-time employment.

Applications are accepted online through Aug. 2 via the Kyobo Securities recruitment website.

"We look forward to hearing from talented individuals who can lead change in the future financial environment, backed by next-generation financial technology and security capabilities," said Lee Gyeong-min, head of human resources at Kyobo Securities.

Kyobo Securities held a "Vision 2030" declaration ceremony on July 7, unveiling its new corporate vision: to become "a comprehensive financial investment partner that grows alongside customers through innovation and differentiated expertise."