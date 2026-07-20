Park Rae-sung claimed his first G Tour title at the 2026 Shinhan Investment G Tour Event 5 final on Saturday, posting rounds of 10-under par and 13-under par for a bogey-free total of 23-under par, Golfzon announced Monday. The event, held at Champions Hall at Golfzon Joymarue in Daejeon, carried a purse of 100 million won ($67,400).

The competition was played as a 36-hole stroke play event in a single day using Golfzon's TwoVision NX Tour mode on the Jangsu Golf Resort course, measuring 6,730 meters. A total of 87 players entered, and 63 advanced to the final round after a back-count cutoff following the first round.

Park moved into a share of the lead with a birdie on the 8th hole of the final round, then seized sole first place with another birdie on the 13th, igniting a fierce stretch run. Known as one of the G Tour's longest hitters, he combined powerful ball-striking with aggressive play and finished without a single bogey across the demanding course to complete a flawless 23-under par performance.

Lee Se-jin 2, who had entered the final round in sole first place, struggled to make gains on the front nine but found his rhythm with a birdie on the 9th hole, finishing at 21-under par to take the runner-up spot.

At the awards ceremony following play, Park collected the winner's prize of 20 million won and reflected on the victory. "The G Tour has been a great help throughout my golfing career, and I'm overjoyed to finally win after waiting so long," he said. "I think the result came because I didn't give up. I'll keep doing my best to show everyone an even better version of myself going forward."