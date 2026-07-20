Efficient flight support and environmental protection Digital-based customer service expansion

Jeju Air said Monday it is introducing an electronic flight-plan solution to improve operational efficiency for its flight crews and support environmental protection.

The airline will use the solution to convert paper-based flight documents — required before, during and after flights — into tablet-based digital files. The move will enable more systematic accumulation and management of operational data, serving as a foundation for flight safety management and fuel efficiency analysis.

The company expects the shift to contribute to environmental protection as well. The solution is projected to save roughly 5 million sheets of A4 paper annually. Applying the standard that one 30-year-old tree is needed to produce about 10,000 sheets of A4 paper, the savings are equivalent to preserving approximately 500 such trees each year.

Alongside this, Jeju Air is pursuing operational upgrades through AI and digital transformation. This year, the carrier built an AI maintenance system and an AI hazardous-materials guidance program (JRAG) to improve employee work efficiency. It has also launched a waitlist reservation service and expanded digital check-in services to enhance convenience for passengers.

"We will actively leverage AI and digital technology to strengthen flight safety, work efficiency and customer convenience, and emerge as an even safer and more efficient airline," a Jeju Air official said.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a recent medical volunteer mission at Vang Vieng District Hospital in Laos, conducted in partnership with the nonprofit Open Doctors.