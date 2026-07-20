Jongno-gu will fully launch its "Special Building Support Center" in August, ahead of the Special Act on the Arrangement of Specific Buildings taking effect Dec. 17, the district office announced. District Mayor Yoo Chan-jong said the center is designed to help residents bring illegally constructed buildings into legal compliance.

The move aims to support residents who built structures in violation of regulations without a full understanding of the law, giving them a path to legalize their properties.

The expansion comes in response to a surge in inquiries about the temporary legalization procedures and requirements for small residential buildings in violation of building codes, as well as growing demand for related administrative services. The district plans to restructure its existing "Illegal Building Consultation Center" — which had operated only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings — and upgrade it into a full-service legalization consulting hub to strengthen public trust in building administration.

Under the special act, eligible buildings are those that were in effect completed as of Dec. 31, 2023, use at least 50 percent of their total floor area for residential purposes, and were built, substantially renovated or had their use changed without the required permits or notifications.

The district will set up a dedicated space for the center on the 11th floor of the district office's main building. Once the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport issues its guidelines in August, the center will operate on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center will offer one-stop administrative services covering eligibility screening for legalization, guidance on resolving illegal construction issues, technical advice on meeting complex regulations including fire department and parking requirements, and end-to-end support from initial filing through final use approval.

The district will also partner with the Jongno-gu Architects Association (chairman Kim Myeong-geun) to provide free support for vulnerable residents. Under a memorandum of understanding to be signed with the association later this month, residents who are basic livelihood security recipients or victims of jeonse fraud and apply for assistance will receive free help with filing-related design work, document preparation and site inspections.

In addition, the district will work to address fairness concerns over the enforcement fine structure, given the burden on residents who would otherwise face five rounds of enforcement fines after the act's promulgation. In keeping with the act's intent to promote residential stability and economic recovery, the district plans to actively petition relevant authorities to amend the law so that buildings can be legalized after just one enforcement fine.

"I hope the expanded operation of this support center will provide real relief to residents who have long faced restrictions on exercising their property rights," District Mayor Yoo said. "We will do our utmost to resolve inconveniences from the residents' perspective and create a safe and legally compliant residential environment."