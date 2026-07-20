Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) is holding the "Best Integrity Slogan Contest" from today through Aug. 7 to promote a fair and transparent public service culture and build a trustworthy, integrity-driven district.

The contest was organized to mark the launch of the ninth elected-term administration, inviting residents and district employees to jointly develop a signature slogan embodying the values of integrity. The theme centers on a representative phrase for "Integrity Yeongdeungpo" reflecting fairness, transparency and communication.

The contest is open to Yeongdeungpo-gu residents and district office employees, with each participant allowed to submit one entry. Submissions must include an integrity phrase of up to 20 characters along with a written explanation of at least 200 characters.

Those wishing to participate may apply online via the QR code on the promotional poster, by email, or in person at the district office's audit division by Aug. 7. Full details on required documents and application procedures are available on the district's official website under the "Our District News" bulletin board.

Submitted entries will undergo a preliminary screening, followed by a first-round online public vote open to all residents and district employees, and a second-round review by a judging panel of internal and external experts to select the final winners.

Awards will be given in a combined residents-and-employees category: a grand prize for one winner (500,000 won, approximately $336) and a top prize for one runner-up (300,000 won).

Alongside this, two excellence prizes (200,000 won each) and four encouragement prizes (100,000 won each) will be awarded in each of the residents and employees categories, along with 20 participation prizes per category (a 10,000-won mobile gift voucher).

Results will be announced in late August on the Yeongdeungpo-gu website, with individual notification sent to winners. The selected slogan will be used in the district office's external documents and various integrity policy promotional materials, serving as a representative phrase conveying Yeongdeungpo-gu's commitment to integrity.

"Integrity is the foundation of public administration and a commitment to our residents," district mayor Cho said. "We will uncover a fresh slogan that both residents and employees can embrace, spread a culture of integrity, and build a Yeongdeungpo that earns trust."