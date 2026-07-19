The National Nakdong River Biological Resources Center conducted a joint safety inspection Thursday with eight public institutions that operate cultural and visitor facilities open to the public, aimed at preventing serious civil disasters.

The participating institutions were the National Nakdong River Biological Resources Center, the National Institute of Ecology, the Asia Culture Center, the Asia Culture Center Foundation, the Independence Hall of Korea, the Korea Arboretum and Garden Management Institute, the National Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea and the National Institute of Biological Resources of Honam.

The joint inspection team thoroughly examined outdoor facilities, exhibition halls and children's playgrounds — areas frequented primarily by families — from multiple safety perspectives.

At a follow-up meeting, participants shared best practices in safety management from each institution and held in-depth discussions on ways to strengthen practical safety systems suited to high-traffic public facilities.

Seo Jeong-geun, head of the management division at the National Nakdong River Biological Resources Center, said the center would "continue to prioritize safety from the visitor's perspective and create an environment where everyone can visit with peace of mind."