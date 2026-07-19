Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Hanul Nuclear Power Plant conducted a full radiation emergency drill for Hanul Unit 2 on Thursday.

The radiation emergency drill is a legally mandated exercise held once a year at each power plant.

The drill was conducted under the supervision of officials from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Institute of Radiological and Medical Sciences. It simulated a radioactive material leak caused by steam generator tube damage and a total loss of on-site and off-site power. Exercises included estimating projected radiation exposure for nearby residents and restoring power using a mobile generator vehicle.

"This drill gave us an opportunity to review the entire response process — from rapidly activating the emergency response organization to handling plant emergencies and responding to radioactive material releases — and to verify our response systems," plant chief Lee Se-yong said. "We will continue to strengthen our emergency response capabilities through drills that mirror real-world conditions."