The North Gyeongsang Provincial NH Agricultural Cooperative held a "Nongshim Cheonshim Future Education" session and a rice consumption promotion event at Yecheon Girls' Middle School (Principal Jegal Sun-ok) on Wednesday, July 15.

The event, open to all students, covered practical financial safety topics tailored to teenagers — including allowance management, the importance of saving, and how to recognize and prevent voice phishing, smishing and other forms of electronic financial fraud that are increasingly targeting young people.

"We will continue to expand on-site education through the North Gyeongsang NH Agricultural Cooperative Future Education Volunteer Corps, bringing both agricultural values and financial knowledge to local youth," said Kim Ju-won, head of the cooperative's regional division.