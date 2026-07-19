Broadcaster Mija has opened up about her investment in SK Hynix shares.

On Saturday, a follower asked Mija on social media whether she was happy, to which she replied, "I'm not sure. My mind has been unsettled lately."

When another user said they were feeling down because of SK Hynix shares, Mija said, "Once mine go past minus 30 percent, I just stop looking at them altogether."

Mija had previously confessed to losing about 100 million won ($67,200) on construction stocks before going all-in on SK Hynix shares in June — a move she described as a "lump-sum bet."

SK Hynix's share price has since gone through repeated corrections and sharp drops, and Mija recently posted a screenshot of her account showing her returns.

SK Hynix shares have entered a correction phase. After hitting an all-time high closing price of 2.92 million won per share on June 22, the stock fell to 1.84 million won on Thursday — a decline of 38 percent from its peak.