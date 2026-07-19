Kim Ju-won, a professor in the safety and health major of the Glocal Innovation Engineering Department at Dongguk University WISE Campus, received a commendation from the North Gyeongsang Province governor at the 2026 Daegu-North Gyeongsang Industrial Safety and Health Month Ceremony held Wednesday at EXCO in Daegu.

The ceremony, hosted by the Daegu Regional Employment and Labor Office and co-organized by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, the city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, drew about 250 participants, including labor and management representatives and officials involved in industrial accident prevention.

Kim was recognized for his contributions to improving workplace safety through training specialists in industrial safety, conducting research and development in smart safety technology, and serving on various government and public institution committees.

"I believe this award recognizes the sustained efforts I have made across a wide range of areas — not only education and research, but also industry-academia cooperation and policy advisory work — to spread a culture of industrial safety and prevent accidents," Kim said.