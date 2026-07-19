Uljin-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has opened five local beaches for the summer holiday season, with all sites operating through Aug. 23.

The beaches — Nagok, Hujeong, Mangyangjeong, Gusan and Hupo — opened Friday.

All five are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ahead of the opening, the county deployed beach-cleaning equipment to collect seaweed, marine debris and household waste washed ashore, and leveled the sand to ensure a clean beach environment for visitors.

Public restrooms and shower facilities were also inspected and serviced to minimize inconvenience for beachgoers.

Water safety personnel and security staff will be stationed at the beaches throughout the season, with close coordination maintained with police, fire departments and other relevant agencies to prevent accidents.

In response to a recent increase in sightings of harmful marine life along the East Sea coast — including sharks and venomous jellyfish — the county has installed barrier nets and placed shark-deterrent devices at the beaches as preemptive safety measures.

The county will also operate "Gusan Pet Beach" within Gusan Beach to meet growing demand from pet owners, providing a dedicated space where visitors can enjoy the shore and water activities with their dogs.

"We will focus our administrative efforts on preventing accidents and creating a pleasant tourism environment during the summer beach season, and do our utmost to provide marine tourism services that satisfy all visitors," Uljin-gun Mayor Hwang I-ju said.