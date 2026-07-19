HD Hyundai said Sunday it had signed a "strategic partnership for shipbuilding business cooperation" with Kiewit, a major US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm.

The signing ceremony took place at Kiewit Offshore's headquarters in Texas. Senior executives from both companies attended, including Choi Han-nae, executive vice president and head of planning at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Chad Johnson, CEO of Kiewit Offshore.

Kiewit is one of the largest integrated construction, engineering and infrastructure companies in the United States, with particular strength in large-scale EPC projects spanning power generation, energy, offshore and industrial facilities. The company has an extensive track record in the fabrication, installation and commissioning of major offshore structures across North America and South America, including Brazil.

Under the partnership, the two companies will explore joint shipbuilding in the United States and cooperate on the production of ship blocks and modules. They also plan to combine HD Hyundai's design capabilities, equipment supply chain and shipbuilding technology with Kiewit's local fabrication and construction expertise to pursue joint projects in the US market.

HD Hyundai has been expanding its cooperative ventures in the United States. Last year, it signed memorandums of understanding with Huntington Ingalls Industries in April and with Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) in June for shipbuilding in the US.

"Through our cooperation with Kiewit, we plan to actively support US efforts to rebuild its shipbuilding industry," an HD Hyundai official said. "We will also look to extend our collaboration into the floating, drilling and construction sector to pursue business opportunities in the rapidly growing North American infrastructure market."