Saturday's Lotto draw No. 1233 produced the winning numbers 2, 7, 20, 25, 37 and 40. The second-prize bonus number was 29. A total of 31 tickets matched all six numbers to claim first prize, with each winner receiving 837.97 million won ($563,000).

First-prize tickets were sold at 15 auto-pick outlets, nine manual-pick outlets and three semi-auto outlets. Five first-prize tickets were sold through manual selection at Daebul Lotto Sales in Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province. If all five tickets belong to the same person, that individual would collect about 4.1 billion won.

Second-prize winners, who matched five numbers plus the bonus number, will each receive 56.97 million won. A total of 4,438 tickets matched five numbers to win third prize, worth 980,000 won each.

The 15 auto-pick outlets are: Garodae Newsstand (Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul), Achasan Station Newsstand (Gwangjin-gu, Seoul), Lotto Lottery (Gangnam-gu, Seoul), Daesan Super (Buk-gu, Busan), Posizon Majeon Branch (Seo-gu, Incheon), Lotto Lottery Room (Seo-gu, Incheon), Alibai Ssangchon Branch (Seo-gu, Gwangju), Shinsegae Lotto Hyocheon District 1 Branch (Nam-gu, Gwangju), Alibai (Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju), Pocheon Money Bundle Lottery (Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province), Nodaji Lottery (Siheung, Gyeonggi Province), Token Box (Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province), Lucky Lottery Sales (Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province), Dasarang Lottery (Jeonju, North Jeolla Province) and General Lottery Room (Haenam-gun, South Jeolla Province).

The nine manual-pick outlets are: Lottery Association (Dalseong-gun, Daegu), Lucky Mini Super (Bupyeong-gu, Incheon), Lotto Room Lottery Sales (Seo-gu, Daejeon), Golden Lottery Sales (Ansan, Gyeonggi Province), Super Lottery Room (Siheung, Gyeonggi Province), Cheonha Myeongdang Lottery Room (Suwon, Gyeonggi Province), Saesunada Lotto & C-Space Chiaksan Branch (Wonju, Gangwon Province), Daebul Lotto Sales (Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province — 5 winning tickets) and GS25 Jindong Ace Branch (Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province).

The three semi-auto outlets are: Dream Lottery Specialty Store (Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province), Jinyangho (Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province) and Daebak Lottery Room (Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province).

Prize claims must be submitted within one year of the payment start date, or by the next business day if that date falls on a holiday.