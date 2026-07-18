Comedian Hwang Hyun-hee has opened up about the pressure of being labeled a "10 billion won ($6.72 million) asset holder."

A video titled "From beginners to experts in shares — Hwang Hyun-hee's investment know-how finally revealed" was posted Friday on the YouTube channel "Lee Hong-ryeol TV."

Host Lee Hong-ryeol asked Hwang directly whether the 10 billion won figure was accurate. Hwang had previously drawn attention after reports emerged that he had accumulated assets worth 10 billion won through real estate and share investments.

Hwang said he had come to feel that "talking about a specific amount is really quite meaningless."

He added that every time he does anything, articles come out calling him "10 billion won asset holder Hwang Hyun-hee." "I once said that after investing, I had earned about 10 times more than I ever made as a comedian. After that, I went on 'Dolsing Forman' and saw '10 billion won asset holder' written right there in the script. I thought to myself — the broadcasters and writers got me again," he said.

He said he had clearly asked them not to use the label, but the program needed to generate attention and produce articles.

Hwang said he had begun avoiding entertainment shows because of people fixating solely on the 10 billion won label. "Who would be happy hearing that a washed-up comedian whose face everyone knows showed up having made money? Inequality in the share market is extreme. People get angry when they hear someone made money," he said.

Hwang closed by saying, "The essence doesn't change," and said he wants to be remembered simply as a comedian who handles economics and current affairs well.