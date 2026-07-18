A story about a driver who failed to merge into traffic and then complained by citing the price of his vehicle has drawn widespread criticism online.

A video titled "It's a 300 million won car! The absurd incident where someone chased me down for not yielding" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Moon-chul TV."

According to the person who submitted the footage, identified only as A, the incident occurred Monday on an elevated road in Namdong-gu, Incheon.

The video shows a foreign-brand vehicle cutting across three lanes at once — from the first lane to the third — in a single maneuver.

Caught off guard by the sudden move, A honked at length and cleared the section first. The other driver then chased A down, honking repeatedly in protest.

When A pulled over, the other driver demanded to know why A had not yielded. A replied that the other car had been two lanes over and that no one could have anticipated a two-lane change all at once.

The other driver then accused A of deliberately trying to cause a collision, saying, "Do you want to get hit? Do you know how much this car costs? It's 300 million won. I slowed down to merge, and you sped up from behind on purpose."

A insisted the brakes had been applied, but the other driver kept pressing, snapping, "Did you hit the gas or not?" and "Don't live like that."

Attorney Han Moon-chul, reviewing the footage, said the other driver had activated the turn signal but did so too late.

Online commenters largely sided with A, writing that activating a turn signal does not automatically entitle a driver to a lane change, that no one should drive that way regardless of whether a car costs 300 million won or 3 billion won, and that the incident should be reported to the traffic safety reporting system so a fine can be issued.