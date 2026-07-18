Yeongdeungpo-gu Mayor Cho Yu-jin attended the launch ceremony of the 6th Yeongdeungpo-gu Children's Rights Monitoring Corps on Saturday afternoon.

Cho presented appointment certificates to 20 newly commissioned members — six elementary school students, 13 middle school students and one high school student — and offered words of encouragement as they took their first steps as monitors.

The newly appointed corps will serve through December, conducting surveys on children's rights conditions, monitoring district policies and participating in policy proposal competitions to offer child-centered input on local government initiatives.

"We will actively reflect the vivid proposals and opinions that members find from a child's perspective in our district administration," Cho said. "We will build a Yeongdeungpo where children are truly respected and can grow up happy."