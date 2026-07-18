fromis_9 member Lee Chae-young has directly addressed an e-cigarette controversy that surfaced in the past.

A preview clip for the YouTube channel "Ibman Yeolmyeon," released Thursday, featured fromis_9 members Lee Chae-young and Lee Na-kyung.

In the preview, Lee Na-kyung was asked whether she would rather Chae-young not visit her home, to which she said, "Chae-young and I did have a pretty childish fight once."

Lee Chae-young responded with a shriek, pleading, "That's so embarrassing — please don't bring it up," leaving viewers curious about the details.

Lee Chae-young also addressed the e-cigarette controversy that had followed her. "I posted a photo and an e-cigarette showed up in it," she said, adding that e-cigarette companies had since reached out to her repeatedly.

The controversy dates to 2023, when speculation arose that an object visible in a photo Lee Chae-young posted — and later deleted — on social media was an e-cigarette. After the image spread rapidly online, she removed it.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 is set to make a comeback Tuesday with the release of their second full-length album "Glow Me."