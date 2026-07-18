"Come enjoy a hydrangea festival as beautiful as snow."

The 5th European Hydrangea Festival will be held at Jukhwakyung, South Jeolla Province's second designated private garden, from July 25 to Aug. 30.

The festival carries the subtitle "Snow Flower Garden Flower Show," a nod to the sight of fully bloomed European hydrangeas blanketing the garden in white blossoms — evoking the look of snow flowers in the height of summer.

The sweeping scenery of hydrangeas set against the garden's landscape creates a cool, refreshing atmosphere that makes visitors forget the summer heat. Jukhwakyung in summer has earned recognition for its beauty, having been named one of the Korea Forest Service's "Top 10 Summer Destinations at Arboretums and Gardens."

The garden, which looks like a scene from a fairy tale, is cherished as a summer outing destination for all ages — sparking children's imaginations and giving couples a setting for special memories.