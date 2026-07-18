Girl group RESCENE has put malicious online commenters on notice, signaling legal action against those who target the group.

The group's agency, The Muse Entertainment, announced through its official website that it had opened a reporting site "to protect RESCENE's rights and interests."

The agency said the site was set up "to receive reports on malicious posts that damage the artists' reputation and cases of copyright infringement, so that we can take action more swiftly and accurately."

It urged fans to continue submitting reports, adding, "We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for RESCENE."

The agency added that it "will do its utmost to protect the artists' rights and interests."

Meanwhile, RESCENE, which debuted in 2024, recently drew wide attention after a clip of member Minami shouting "Geoje, yahoo!" on fellow member Wonyi's personal YouTube channel went viral as a meme.

"Love Attack," released two years ago, climbed the charts and reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 on July 8. Then on July 14, the group claimed its first music-show win with the remake single "Pretty Girl" on SBS The Life's "The Show."