BS Group has signed an official sponsorship agreement with the organizing committee of the 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo, set to open in September.

The organizing committee signed the deal with BS Group, a major construction and energy company, at a ceremony Friday marking 50 days until the expo's opening. The sponsorship is valued at 200 million won ($134,000).

The signing was attended by Min Hyeong-bae, mayor of the South Jeolla Province-Gwangju integrated special city; Seo Yeong-hak, mayor of Yeosu; Park Su-gwan, co-chairman of the organizing committee; and Ko Hyeong-gwon, vice chairman of BS Group. The parties signed the agreement and pledged to cooperate toward a successful expo and regional development.

BS Group is rooted in construction and urban development and is cultivating eco-friendly energy projects as a future growth engine. The company is pursuing an LNG hub terminal on Myodo Island in Yeosu as a flagship project.

"BS Group's meaningful sponsorship will be a great boost not only to the success of the expo but also to the region's sustainable development," Yeosu Mayor Seo said. "We will do our utmost to prepare for a successful islands expo that the world can share together."

The 2026 Yeosu World Islands Expo will run for two months from Sept. 5 to Nov. 4, with 30 countries participating, at venues including the Dolsan-eup Jinmo district, the Yeosu World Expo site, and the islands of Gaedo and Geumodo.