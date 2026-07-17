Gyeongsan city in North Gyeongsang Province has submitted a second supplementary budget for 2026 to the city council, increasing total spending by 65.2 billion won ($43.8 million), or 4.3 percent of the overall budget, city officials said Friday.

The supplementary budget totals 1.57 trillion won — comprising 1.4 trillion won in the general account and 174.7 billion won in special accounts — representing increases of 58.2 billion won (4.4 percent) and 7 billion won (4.2 percent), respectively, over the original budget.

Key allocations include 7.5 billion won for a high fuel-price victim support fund, 7.1 billion won to cover incentive costs for the Gyeongsan Love Card program, and 6.4 billion won to compensate losses on unprofitable urban bus routes. Infrastructure spending covers 2.5 billion won for the installation of a hi-pass interchange at Jinryang and 1.3 billion won for repairs to the Namha small stream.

The budget also sets aside 1 billion won to support operations at the North Gyeongsang Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 690 million won for an increase in veterans' welfare allowances and an expansion of eligible recipients, 400 million won for improvements to Oksan Neighborhood Park, and 150 million won for renovations to Geumnak 4 Children's Park.

The Gyeongsan City Council will deliberate and vote on the second supplementary budget at its 272nd extraordinary session, which opens Wednesday.

Mayor Jo Hyeon-il said the budget was drawn up with stabilizing residents' daily lives and reviving the local economy as top priorities despite difficult fiscal conditions. "We focused on projects directly tied to improving residents' quality of life — including disaster response, transportation and welfare," he said.