The North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly has appointed People Power Party lawmaker Yeon Gyu-sik, who represents Pohang's fourth district, as spokesperson for the first half of the 13th assembly term.

The spokesperson is responsible for informing residents of major policies and legislative achievements and publicly conveying the assembly's official positions on key issues, the assembly said Friday.

Yeon served on the Culture and Environment Committee and the Assembly Management Committee during the 12th provincial assembly term. In the latter half of that term, he chaired the Special Committee for the Protection of Dokdo.

In the first half of the current 13th term, he has been appointed to the Assembly Management Committee and the Administrative Health and Welfare Committee, continuing broad legislative work aimed at improving the well-being of provincial residents.

"I will carry this weighty responsibility seriously and deliver the assembly's key policies and legislative achievements swiftly and accurately," Yeon said. "I will do my utmost to serve as a bridge connecting the media, the assembly and the people of the province."