Daegu's Seo-gu district is strengthening coordination with the Daegu city government and reviewing the formation of a dedicated TF to revive the Seodaegu Station multimodal transit center project.

The transit center project, launched in 2023, is set to lose its designated status after failing to secure a private developer.

In response, the Daegu city government is working to designate the area around Seodaegu Station as a district-unit planning zone and expand private developers' autonomy over development plans to help restart the project.

Seo-gu will support the city's follow-up measures, concentrating its administrative resources to ensure residents' opinions are reflected during the private developer recruitment and development planning process. The district is also reviewing the formation of a dedicated TF in the second half of this year.

"Ridership at Seodaegu Station has been consistently growing since the Daegyeong Line opened, so we will actively cooperate with the city's efforts to revive the multimodal transit center," Seo-gu District Chief Kwon O-sang said.