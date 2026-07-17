Jung Chung-rae, the former Democratic Party of Korea leader seeking to reclaim the party's top post at its Aug. 17 national convention, said Friday that 380 million won had flooded into his campaign account overnight. "This is a big deal. I am truly grateful," he wrote.

In a Facebook post that day, Jung said a YouTube channel had apparently broadcast Thursday that his donation account was still 20 million won short of its cap. "I now have to return 360 million won to donors one by one," he wrote, calling it "a hassle, but something that moves me to tears."

Jung added that he could not close his account over the weekend because contributions kept coming in. He asked supporters to stop sending money to his account and instead direct weekend donations to the accounts of lawmakers Choi Min-hee, Lee Sung-yoon and Han Min-su. The three are running for Supreme Council seats at the convention and are considered allies of Jung.

He also said party leader candidates are permitted to raise a separate 150 million won and that he would open that account soon, asking supporters to use it instead.

In a second Facebook post, Jung said more than 7,700 people had donated an average of 46,000 won each, bringing the total to roughly 380 million won. "I am moved to tears by your generosity," he wrote.

He urged supporters to campaign on his behalf using the slogan "Al-jeong-jjik" — a Korean shorthand for "Got it, I'll vote for Jung Chung-rae" — saying, "If you do that, we will win."

Jung also visited Democratic Party regional member conventions in Buk-gu Gap and Seo-gu Gap in Gwangju as part of his outreach to the party's Honam base.

Meanwhile, candidate registration for the Democratic Party national convention closed at 6 p.m. Friday. Five candidates filed to run for party leader: Jung, former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, lawmakers Song Yeong-gil and Ko Min-jeong, and Kim Bo-mi, a former Gangjin-gun council member.