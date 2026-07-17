Zhang Yuan, the Chinese broadcaster who stepped away from South Korean entertainment amid an anti-Korea controversy, has resumed public activity after roughly two years.

On Friday, Zhang posted a brief message in Chinese on his Instagram — "Long time no see" — along with a new profile photo, marking his first public update since going quiet about two years ago.

The controversy erupted over remarks Zhang made in May 2024. In a post on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, he wrote that he planned to visit South Korea soon and would conduct street interviews to probe what Koreans thought about Chinese cultural elements — including the Duanwu Festival, Confucius, hanja and traditional Chinese seasonal customs — asking whether they considered them Korean.

He then added that he intended to visit a Korean royal palace dressed in the imperial robes of the Ming or Song dynasty, riding the subway and strolling through busy streets and palace grounds to "showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese men's attire."

His remarks about visiting Gyeongbokgung in imperial robes carried a mocking undertone, with Zhang describing the experience as feeling like "an emperor inspecting a vassal state." He also made the baseless claim that a significant number of Koreans, if they traced their ancestry far enough, would find Chinese roots.

As the backlash grew and all his scheduled appearances in South Korea were canceled, Zhang said the cancellations were due to "Korean news coverage" and added, "My principle is for the people of the two countries to have good relations. I want to first heal the emotional wounds."

Originally from China, Zhang had worked in South Korea as a Chinese-language instructor before gaining wider recognition through appearances on JTBC programs including "Non-Summit," "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" and "Where Is My Friend's Home." He built a fan base through his fluent Korean, his Chinese-accented delivery and his blunt speaking style.