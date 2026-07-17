Science communicator Gwedo said Friday that business leaders in the AI era can only protect their value by focusing on the essence of management, adding that "AI cannot replace what is fundamental."

Gwedo delivered the third lecture at the 2026 Federation of Korean Industries CEO Jeju Summer Forum, held at Lotte Hotel in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on the theme "How do customer standards change in an unpredictable market?"

Gwedo drew on the example of AlphaGo — the AI Go program that sent shockwaves through the world of the ancient board game — to argue that business leaders must stay focused on the core of what they do.

"After AlphaGo's matches, the quality of decision-making among professional Go players improved enormously," he said. "They started playing far better Go."

He went on to say that AI's emergence does not make things harder for humans but instead raises the quality of human judgment alongside it. "The value of the tool and the value of human evolution rise together," he said, "because people are now searching for moves that even AlphaGo would not play."

He added that female professional Go players have been making strides as AI becomes more prevalent, because they base their discussions on AI analysis rather than deferring to a teacher's guidance. "AI has ultimately rebranded Go as a fiercely competitive mind sport," he said.

"The anguish and sweat that goes into contemplating each and every move still remains the essence of Go — and because that has not disappeared, Go has become even more exciting in the AI era," he said.

Gwedo said business leaders are in the same position. "If you focus on the essence of management, each of you will have a role to play in the AI era," he said. "Ask yourself what you are going to create. You must take on new challenges grounded in the fundamental nature of your business."

"You can only protect your value by identifying what is truly essential in your corporate role," he added.

Gwedo offered US agricultural equipment maker John Deere as a prime example.

"John Deere's farm machinery all operates autonomously. A farmer controls multiple pieces of equipment at once with a smartphone," he said. "The reason John Deere can do this is that no one understands farm machinery better than they do."

"They grasped the essence of farming and grafted AI onto it. Other companies would struggle to do the same," he said, urging business leaders to "look for the work that AI cannot do — and is not interested in doing."