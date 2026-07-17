Gwangjin-gu (District Mayor Kim Gyeong-ho) will operate the "2026 Gwangjin-gu Children's Water Park" free of charge in front of the Open Stage at Seoul Children's Grand Park (216 Neungdong-ro) from Saturday through Aug. 20, in celebration of the summer school break.

Now in its third year, the Gwangjin-gu Children's Water Park draws attention for offering more than just a splash zone — visitors can pair it with two of Seoul Children's Grand Park's signature attractions, the zoo and the amusement park, all in a single outing. Families can spend the morning bonding with animals, enjoy thrilling rides in the afternoon and then cool off at the water park, packing a full day of varied experiences into one visit.

Admission is free for all children in elementary school or younger, with no advance reservation required — simply show up at the gate. The park operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is closed every Monday.

To ensure safe and comfortable use, the facility runs on a "50 minutes on, 10 minutes rest" rotation, with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. each day. When capacity is reached, visitors may be asked to wait before entering, and operations may be temporarily suspended in severe weather.

Water attractions include a large slide, an air-bounce pool and a fountain tunnel.

Daily programs feature recreation activities, foam play and a printing-tattoo event. Weekends and public holidays add special family events — a hands-on water-droplet making activity, a survival water-gun battle and a magic bubble show — rounding out the lineup with plenty to see and do.

The district has also focused on safety management and visitor convenience. Shade canopies, parasols, changing rooms and a first-aid station are all on site, and the water is replaced daily to maintain strict quality standards.

Trained safety personnel are stationed throughout the venue at all times to ensure children can enjoy the water park with peace of mind.

"This unusually hot summer, we wanted to give our children a gift — a water park where they can run and play to their hearts' content without wearing out," District Mayor Kim said. "Above all, we prepared this with safety as our top priority, so I hope every family feels comfortable coming out and taking home memories full of cool, happy moments."