Zeekr, the Chinese premium electric vehicle brand, announced Friday that it set a Guinness World Record for drifting using its midsize electric SUV, the 7X, to mark the brand's fifth anniversary.

The record Zeekr claimed is for the "narrowest gap cleared by an electric vehicle while drifting." To achieve it, the 7X — which measures 1,920 millimeters in width — navigated a course with just 25 centimeters of clearance on each side while in a drift.

The record was officially measured at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on June 12. The vehicle used for the attempt was a rear-wheel-drive variant equipped with an electric motor producing a maximum output of 421 horsepower and peak torque of 45 kilogram-meters.

The 7X is available in South Korea in Pro and Max trims. The Pro trim is powered by Zeekr's in-house-developed 75 kWh lithium iron phosphate "Golden Battery" and offers a range of 375 kilometers on a single charge under the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy's combined ambient-temperature certification standard.

The Max trim comes with a 100 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery and delivers up to 483 kilometers per charge. The Pro and Max trims are priced at 52.99 million won ($35,600) and 59.99 million won, respectively.

The 7X features a double-wishbone suspension at the front axle, providing precise steering response and accurate body movement in line with driver inputs. The high-output rear electric motor enables smooth, sustained drifts through immediate and precise torque control, while fine adjustments to the accelerator pedal allow the driver to make delicate corrections to the vehicle's movement.

Underpinning the 7X is Zeekr's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform, which delivers high body rigidity and a low center of gravity. As a result, the vehicle maintains stability and balance even under extreme driving conditions such as drifting.

"Earning the Guinness World Record title is a proud milestone for Zeekr and the most fitting way to celebrate our fifth anniversary," a company official said. "Building on this achievement, we will continue to demonstrate the power of our technology and reinforce our ambition to redefine what a luxury technology brand can be through innovation."

Meanwhile, the Zeekr 7X surpassed 1,000 pre-orders within about a month of opening reservations on June 5, raising expectations for strong sales.