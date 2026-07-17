Actor Seon Woo-yong-yeo has treated her close friend Jeon Won-ju to a lavish trip to Jeju Island.

A video posted Friday on the YouTube channel "Sunpung Seon Woo-yong-yeo" shows the two actors visiting a five-star resort on Jeju Island.

In the video, Seon said she wanted to give Jeon a taste of luxury because her friend was reluctant to travel for fear of spending money. "You have to eat well and go to nice places," she said. "You can't live and die like a frog in a well."

Jeon was visibly awestruck by the grand scale of the hotel. "I thought I'd arrived in Hawaii," she said. "It pays to live long." She then asked how much the room cost per night.

When Seon replied that it was 4 million won ($2,690), Jeon pretended to collapse on the spot, drawing laughter.

Seon said that as people get older, they need to learn how to spend money. "We worked hard when we were young, so now we should live well and be treated well in proportion to what we spend," she said.

Jeon recalled her late husband's final words, saying he had told her, "Now you should start spending some money on yourself, too."