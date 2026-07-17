The Seocho-gu Council, chaired by Yu Ji-ung, visited Seoul National Cemetery on Thursday during the 351st extraordinary session to pay their respects.

Yu and all 17 council members laid flowers and offered incense to honor patriots who died for their country, pledging to work together for the development of Seocho-gu.

After the ceremony, Yu wrote in the visitors' book that he would "remember the noble spirit of sacrifice shown by the patriots and war heroes," and added the 10th council's slogan — "By the Will of Residents, With the Strength of Seocho!" — reaffirming his commitment to governance centered on residents' livelihoods.

The 10th Seocho-gu Council formally launched its legislative activities Wednesday, convening the 351st extraordinary session on July 15.