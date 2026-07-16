A body believed to be that of a man in his 70s who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on July 9 has been found eight days after the search began.

The North Gyeongsang Province Fire Department said Thursday that a body believed to be that of a 76-year-old man, identified only by the surname A, was discovered at around 11:08 a.m. near Ilwongyo Bridge in Naejul-ri, Anjeong-myeon, Yeongju.

The body was found about 12 kilometers downstream from Namwoncheon Stream, where the man went missing, toward Seocheon Stream.

Police plan to confirm the identity through forensic examination and investigate the exact circumstances of the death.

The man went missing July 9 after slipping and being swept away by swollen waters while walking along the bank of Namwoncheon Stream in Seongnae-ri, Punggi-eup, Yeongju, at around 10:01 a.m. Heavy rain advisories had been in effect at the time.

Rescue authorities have conducted searches since the day of the accident, deploying personnel from the fire rescue team, volunteer fire brigades, police, the city government and public health centers.