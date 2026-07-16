Lotte Engineering & Construction announced Thursday that it has developed a long-life building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) module capable of operating for 50 years — more than double the lifespan of conventional systems — and will deploy it at an active construction site.

The technology was jointly developed with Epscore Co. as part of a government-funded project under the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning, and has been introduced at the Seocho-dong transit-oriented youth housing site in Seoul. BIPV systems serve simultaneously as exterior cladding and power-generation units on building facades, making them well suited for high-rise structures in urban centers. Lotte Engineering & Construction extended the module's lifespan from roughly 20 years to 50, reducing long-term maintenance costs for residents while improving operational stability.

In addition, the company partnered with Lotte Ecowall to develop and patent a specialized BIPV installation method that uses only brackets, eliminating the need for a supporting frame. The technique cuts construction time by more than 30 percent compared with conventional methods and allows individual modules to be detached and replaced separately, maximizing safety and maintenance convenience for high-rise work.

"In line with the push to mandate zero-energy buildings, we will continue developing eco-friendly technologies that residents can tangibly benefit from," a Lotte Engineering & Construction official said.

Meanwhile, the company recently issued 300 billion won ($202 million) in asset-backed securities with a AAA credit rating, backed by construction payment bonds from housing projects nearing completion and building projects at group affiliates.