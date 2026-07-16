Singer G.NA, who stepped away from the Korean music industry following a prostitution controversy, marked her 16th debut anniversary from Canada with a message of gratitude to fans — signaling a return nearly a decade after going quiet.

On Wednesday, G.NA posted a video compilation of past performances on Instagram, writing, "It's already been 16 years since my debut. Thank you for still remembering me and staying by my side." The singer, who is based in Canada, also shared her thoughts in English.

Two days earlier, on Monday, she posted a photo of herself in a white sleeveless top and jeans, writing, "It's been a while. I was so happy to have time to take photos after so long."

"Rather than thinking I need to perform as well as I used to, today was a day I wanted to capture myself just as I am now," she said, adding, "Let's keep telling our story, little by little" — signaling her intent to stay connected with fans.

G.NA debuted in 2010 and rose to prominence as a top solo act with hits including "Disappear (Live Well)" and "Black and White." She halted her career after being sentenced in 2016 to a 2 million won ($1,340) fine on charges of overseas prostitution. Her agency at the time denied the charges, saying the man involved was a Korean-American businessman she had met through a personal connection. She later settled in Canada and resumed activity on social media, keeping in touch with fans.

Even amid a cold public reception, G.NA continued working on music and made clear she intended to return. Last month, she announced a remake of her debut track "Disappear (Live Well)" — chosen through a fan vote — signaling her first comeback in roughly a decade.