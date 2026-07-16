Sports trainer and YouTuber Shim Eu-ddeum is departing SBS entertainment program "Gol Ddaeriineun Geunyeodeul," a women's celebrity soccer show.

Shim announced her exit Wednesday through a video titled "I'm retiring" posted on her YouTube channel "Hip Eu-ddeum," sharing the news that she would be leaving FC Streaming Fighter — her team on the show, commonly known as Sming-pa.

"I've come to leave 'Gol Ddaeriineun Geunyeodeul,'" she said. "Every moment we shared was precious and made me happy, so I want to leave with a smile."

She reflected on her three years and three months with the show, saying she could say with confidence that she had been passionate and given her best in every moment. "As I learned soccer and adapted, I felt so many positive things about team sports," she added. "I'm really glad I did this show."

Shim cited a "new challenge" as the reason for her departure. "I have a new challenge ahead of me, and that's why I had no choice but to make this big decision and leave," she said. "Because it was such a difficult decision, I'm already taking the next step. I hope you'll cheer me on and understand."

Despite her resolve, she could not hide her regret. "I feel a deep sense of loss knowing I won't be able to show you my playing on the field anymore," she said, her eyes welling with tears.

Closing her farewell, Shim smiled and said, "I'll only cry today," before adding: "I'll go back to being a viewer and club owner, and I'll sincerely cheer on our Sming-pa players, the 'Gol Ddaeriineun Geunyeodeul' players, the directors and the production staff — so I hope our club owners will continue to watch over me warmly. This has been Shim Eu-ddeum, captain of FC Streaming Fighter on 'Gol Ddaeriineun Geunyeodeul.'"

Shim had served as captain of FC Streaming Fighter on the show. Her teammates include Kkang-mi, Hibab, Sherry, Yoon Tae-jin, Jang Eun-sil and Park Ju-a, and Ilju-eo-teo has been named the new captain.