LG Electronics' vehicle components division — now a key cash cow for the company — held a tech show in the United Kingdom as part of a push to win over European automakers.

The company recently hosted the event in the UK and held meetings with officials from Jaguar Land Rover, according to industry sources Wednesday.

Eun Seok-hyun, president and head of the Vehicle Component Solutions (VS) division, and other senior executives attended the meetings, sources said.

Ahead of the meetings, the two sides shared updates on their ongoing cooperation — including on in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems — and discussed the direction of next-generation technology.

LG Electronics has maintained a long-standing partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, supplying IVI systems for its vehicles. ZKW, LG Electronics' automotive headlamp subsidiary, also supplies lighting systems to the British automaker.

LG Group is also accelerating a group-wide "one team" strategy to strengthen its automotive components business.

Executives from LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution, LG Display and LG Innotek have previously held tech days at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz in Germany and at Toyota and Honda in Japan, presenting their technologies directly to customers.

When Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Källenius visited South Korea last year, LG Group executives turned out in force to present next-generation solutions integrating the group's automotive capabilities and discuss ways to deepen the partnership.

In the first quarter of this year, the VS division posted record sales of 3.06 trillion won ($2.05 billion) and operating profit of 211.6 billion won — the highest figures across all quarters since the division's inception.

The results were driven by expanded supply of premium IVI solutions, primarily to European automakers.

The division's quarterly operating profit margin also exceeded 6 percent for the first time since its establishment, cementing the automotive components business as a stable B2B cash cow alongside LG's home appliance operations.