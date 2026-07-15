October start, regular employment after one year

T'way Air announced Wednesday that it is recruiting new cabin crew members as intern hires.

Applications will be accepted through the airline's official recruitment website until 2 p.m. on July 24. Successful candidates will be based in Seoul.

The position is open to graduates and those expected to graduate in February 2027. Prospective graduates must be available to join and work from October 2026 without scheduling conflicts, and will be required to submit a certificate of expected graduation at the second interview stage.

Applicants must hold a TOEIC score of at least 600, or a TOEIC Speaking or OPIc score of IM or above, with test results dated July 15, 2024 or later. Candidates must also have no restrictions on international travel. Those holding relevant certifications or with strong proficiency in Japanese or Chinese will be given preference.

The selection process will proceed in the following order: document screening, aptitude assessment and video interview; first interview; second interview; and pre-employment medical examination. Candidates selected for the aptitude assessment and video interview will be announced on July 28, after the application deadline. Detailed interview schedules will be communicated individually to candidates who pass each stage.

Final candidates will join the company on a rolling basis in October and work as interns for one year before undergoing a review for conversion to permanent employment.

T'way Air said it aims to maintain its position as the low-cost carrier with the most routes and the largest fleet in South Korea through continued aircraft acquisitions and network expansion. The airline currently operates five domestic and 58 international routes, and plans to introduce A330-900NEO wide-body aircraft and Boeing 737-8s in the second half of the year.

"We invite passionate individuals who want to be part of an exciting new chapter with us," a T'way Air official said. "We will do our utmost to support those who join us in driving the airline's future growth."

Meanwhile, T'way Air has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a recent aviation career education lecture for students from Seoul Deungmyeong Middle School held at the National Aviation Museum in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.