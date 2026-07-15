10 years of scholarship support

Hyundai Steel's Suncheon factory has donated scholarship funds to support student welfare and student council activities at a nearby elementary school.

The donation ceremony was held Wednesday, with Han Seok-wook, team leader of the Suncheon factory's cold-rolling business support team, Gwangyang Sepoong Elementary School Principal Jeon Gye-ja, student representative Jeong Ha-jun and school staff in attendance.

The Suncheon factory's scholarship program has been running since 2017 — now in its 10th year — providing local elementary school students with diverse educational content and supporting their healthy development.

The donation totaled 4.5 million won ($3,020) and will be used from September through December this year for student scholarships and experiential activities, including visits to exhibitions and performances.

Beyond the scholarship program, the Suncheon factory has actively sought out and supported community welfare initiatives, including meal delivery for elderly residents living alone, an H-shaped road beautification project, home repairs for crime victims and kimchi-sharing drives.

"We plan to continue working with local educational institutions to develop diverse educational content and expand our community-focused education and social contribution activities for the growth of students in the region," a factory official said.