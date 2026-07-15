Open for one month

A free urban water park that drew more than 20,000 visitors last summer will open again for Suncheon residents this year.

Suncheon city will run the "2026 Ocheon Waterisland" at the music fountain area of Ocheon Green Square from Saturday through Aug. 17, coinciding with the summer school holiday.

Set on the grassy garden of the Ocheon district, the Waterisland offers age-appropriate attractions for all visitors — an oversized pool, a traverse air bounce, a mid-size modular pool, an air pool, a toddler-only pool and an ice igloo.

Facilities are arranged by age group so toddlers and elementary school students can play safely, making it a summer destination the whole family can enjoy together.

For visitor convenience, the site offers separate changing rooms for men, women and families, outdoor showers, lockers, hair dryers and spin dryers, as well as large shade canopies, rest areas and sun loungers so parents can relax while their children play.

The park operates three sessions a day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to children aged 12 and under. Toddlers must be accompanied by a guardian.

"We conduct our own water-quality tests every day and also carry out regular inspections by certified agencies, so children can play with complete peace of mind," a city construction department official said. "However, the facility will be closed every Monday for equipment checks and maintenance."