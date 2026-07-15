Scientists have identified a new probiotic strain capable of blocking infection by Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium linked to gastritis, gastric ulcers and stomach cancer.

A research team led by Son Mi-young at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology's National Agenda Research Division announced Wednesday that it had used human stomach organoids — lab-grown models that closely replicate the actual stomach — to identify a novel probiotic strain, DS1073, that suppresses H. pylori growth and protects the gastric mucosa. The team also determined the mechanism behind the strain's protective effects.

The research team first screened 340 lactic acid bacteria candidates sourced domestically, selecting those with strong H. pylori-inhibiting properties, then compared and analyzed their efficacy using human stomach organoids.

As a result, DS1073 effectively prevented H. pylori from adhering to the gastric mucosa and reduced the bacterium's viability, while also lowering the activity of multiple genes the bacterium uses to attack the stomach.

The team also conducted animal model experiments to verify the strain's protective effect on the stomach.

Animals administered DS1073 showed a decrease in H. pylori colonization of the stomach and a significant reduction in gastric mucosal inflammation.

In animal models with induced acute gastric mucosal injury, the gastric mucosa was also well preserved, with the mucus layer recovering and stomach tissue damage decreasing.

Genetic analysis showed that DS1073 goes beyond simply suppressing H. pylori — it also regulates multiple biological signals that reduce inflammation in the gastric mucosa and aid in the recovery of damaged tissue, revealing the full mechanism by which the strain protects the stomach lining.

The research is considered significant in that it presents a platform for systematically verifying the efficacy and mechanisms of candidate strains — from screening in human stomach organoids through to validation in animal models.

"This could be applied to the development of functional food ingredients and high-performance probiotic preparations aimed at promoting stomach health and protecting the gastric mucosa," Son said. "However, additional safety and clinical efficacy verification will be needed before it can be applied to humans."

The findings were published in Cell Communication and Signaling, an international journal in the life sciences.