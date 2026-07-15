Gwangjin-gu held the second regular meeting of its Future Vision Promotion Committee on Monday at the district office's planning situation room, with District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho presiding.

The Future Vision Promotion Committee is an advisory body established to give concrete shape to the key campaign pledges of the ninth-term administration and to chart Gwangjin-gu's long-term development strategy.

The committee launched its activities with an inauguration ceremony on June 16 and is organized into four subcommittees covering balanced urban development, public welfare, culture, education and safety, and a youth communication and administrative platform.

The committee has held a series of subcommittee meetings to review the direction and details of the ninth-term campaign pledges, offering a range of recommendations to strengthen the feasibility and effectiveness of each policy. A district support team — led by the deputy district mayor and including the heads of relevant bureaus and divisions — participated in each subcommittee session to discuss the direction of the pledges and any adjustments needed.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, participants shared findings from each subcommittee and proposed additional policies for the district's medium- and long-term development. The session placed particular emphasis on gathering diverse views from field experts and community representatives to refine the campaign pledges into more concrete, effective policies.

The Future Vision Promotion Committee draws its membership from experts and community representatives across urban planning and architecture, the local economy and welfare, culture, education and safety, and youth policy and community engagement. Members reviewed and advised on the ninth-term campaign pledges by sector, identified new drivers of local growth, and proposed directions for the district's future development.

The ninth-term Gwangjin-gu administration is pursuing "a comfortable, happy Gwangjin" through six core policies: building a premium residential city through accelerated redevelopment and reconstruction projects; fast-tracking the modernization of the East Seoul Terminal and laying the groundwork for future growth; realizing a premium education city where children can thrive; creating a welfare city where senior residents are respected; building a vibrant city that supports youth and small-business owners; and developing Gwangjin into a healthy city.

District Mayor Kim said the committee had played a vital role in translating campaign pledges into concrete plans as the district works to build on the achievements of the eighth term and achieve an even greater leap forward in the ninth. "We will actively incorporate the diverse opinions gathered with the committee to develop our pledges into more effective policies," he said, "and work together with residents to create a 'comfortable, happy Gwangjin' that everyone can feel in their daily lives."