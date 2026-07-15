Handover ceremony held in Bangladesh; 18 types of railway equipment transferred

Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said Wednesday it donated diesel locomotive maintenance equipment — the centerpiece of its "Locomotive Maintenance Technology Transfer" project for Bangladesh Railway — as part of an Official Development Assistance initiative.

The locomotive maintenance technology transfer project is an ODA-linked program under South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport aimed at building Bangladesh Railway's capacity to maintain rolling stock. Korail won the contract in 2023 and has carried out the work over the past three years.

Korail held a maintenance equipment handover ceremony Tuesday (local time) at the Chittagong railway depot in Bangladesh.

About 30 officials from both countries attended, including representatives from Korail and Bangladesh Railway as well as South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Overseas Construction Association of Korea and Bangladesh's Ministry of Railways.

At the ceremony, Korail conducted an equipment demonstration and signed a formal handover agreement before transferring 18 types of maintenance equipment to Bangladesh Railway — including an engine load tester, parts-cleaning equipment and an axle bearing attachment and removal tool.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Korail held a project outcomes presentation in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital, sharing the key results of the three-year initiative: vehicle organization and staffing consultancy, systematization of maintenance standards, and training programs to develop maintenance specialists.

Korail plans to continue on-site training for Bangladesh Railway staff and invitation-based training programs in South Korea until the technology transfer project concludes at year's end.

"We hope this equipment donation will serve as a practical foundation for strengthening Bangladesh Railway's maintenance capabilities," said Cho Jin-hwan, head of Korail's overseas business division. "We will work to secure the global competitiveness of K-rail and expand overseas, drawing on the railway maintenance expertise and know-how we have built up over the years."