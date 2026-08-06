The National Security Office convened an emergency security review meeting Thursday after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from the Wonsan area into the East Sea, it announced.

The meeting was attended by the Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other relevant agencies.

The office ordered the maintenance of an immediate response posture, assessed the launch's impact on South Korea's security and reviewed necessary follow-up measures.

Cheong Wa Dae said the office also urged North Korea to immediately halt what it called "a provocative act that violates UN Security Council resolutions."