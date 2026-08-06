Busan said Thursday it respects the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' decision to select the Phase 1 redevelopment site at North Port in Dong-gu as the location for its new headquarters, following an expert review process.

The selection process began in late July when four of Busan's basic local governments — Gangseo-gu, Nam-gu, Dong-gu and Jung-gu — submitted proposals. On Wednesday, a 10-member site selection committee of specialists across relevant fields evaluated the submissions. The North Port Phase 1 site in Dong-gu was chosen for its top scores in site accessibility, potential for clustering with other institutions and transport connectivity.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced it will finalize the facility's scale this year and begin procedures to complete construction of the new headquarters by 2030. Busan said it will provide administrative support — covering urban planning, transport infrastructure development and construction permits — to ensure the project proceeds without delay.

A city official expressed hope that construction of the ministry's new headquarters within the North Port redevelopment site would accelerate the formation of a marine industry ecosystem, drawing related agencies and companies to cluster in the area.

Mayor Jeon Jae-soo said the city would work with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries not only to build the new headquarters but also to "concentrate all our capabilities on completing a maritime capital region that will lead the era of Arctic shipping routes." He added that the city would direct its full administrative efforts to ensuring the benefits of the ministry's relocation are linked to balanced development across all of Busan.